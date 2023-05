Police have not said exactly how many cars are involved or if anyone was hurt.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, a crash shut down a section of the North Scranton Expressway.

Traffic was directed off the expressway ramp near Kesyer Avenue and then back on a bit down the road while the crews cleared the wreck.