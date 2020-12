The incident occurred on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

A crash delayed traffic on part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes between Exit 112/115, PA 315/to I-81, and Exit 122, Keyser Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

Traffic was slowed for about an hour while crews cleaned up the crash.

There is no word on what caused the wreck or if anyone was injured.

UPDATE: Turnpike Traffic Alert on I-476 PA Turnpike northbound between Exit 112/115 - PA 315/To I-81 and Exit 122 - Keyser Ave affecting the right lane — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) December 19, 2020