A crash in part of Lackawanna County tied up traffic on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Route 6 around 2:30 p.m. near Dickson City.

An SUV and a sedan both sustained front-end damage.

The crash restricted lanes on the Scranton-Carbondale Highway leading to a backup of traffic.

There is no word on if anyone was hurt.