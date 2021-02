The wreck between a FedEx truck and SUV happened on I-380 north near the split with I-84 Tuesday afternoon.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash between a truck and SUV slowed traffic Tuesday afternoon in Lackawanna County.

The wreck between a FedEx truck and SUV happened on I-380 north near the split with I-84.

Three people in the SUV were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK. The truck driver was not hurt.

Traffic on I-380 was down to one lane near the crash.