Crash shuts down part of Route 307

First responders are on scene investigating and working the wreck in Roaring Brook Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The Lackawanna Communications Center has confirmed the coroner has been called out to the now fatal crash.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A developing story out of Lackawanna County.

A section of a busy road is closed while first responders are on the scene of a wreck.

It happened along Route 307 in Roaring Brook Township near Blue Shutters Road around 6 PM Wednesday evening.

The road is blocked off in both directions at this time.

Traffic coming from Spring Brook is being detoured onto Blue Shutters Road.

And traffic coming from Scranton is at a standstill.

This is a developing story.