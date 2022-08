A crash has shut down part of Interstate 81 south near Moosic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers in Lackawanna County. Interstate 81 south is shut down.

Emergency officials say there was a crash just after 7 a.m. Thursday near the Moosic exit (180).

Traffic is backed up.

There's no word if anyone is injured or how many cars are involved.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 180 - US 11 South/PA 502 and Exit 175B - PA 315 North. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) August 18, 2022