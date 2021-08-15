Crash sends five to hospital in Lackawanna County

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash at a fundraiser in Lackawanna County.

The wreck happened in the parking lot of S&H Supply in Clifton Township, where people were gathered for a back-to-school event.

Witnesses say a Jeep veered off the road to avoid hitting another car along Route 435.

The Jeep smashed into a fence post in front of a vendor tent.

Two pedestrians, two people in the car, and the Jeep driver were all taken to the hospital.