Crash sends five to hospital in Lackawanna County

Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash at a fundraiser in Lackawanna County.
The wreck happened in the parking lot of S&H Supply in Clifton Township, where people were gathered for a back-to-school event.
Witnesses say a Jeep veered off the road to avoid hitting another car along Route 435.
The Jeep smashed into a fence post in front of a vendor tent.
Two pedestrians, two people in the car, and the Jeep driver were all taken to the hospital.
There is no word on their conditions after the wreck near Gouldsboro.