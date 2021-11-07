Crash leads to power outage in Lackawanna County

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash left homes and businesses in part of Lackawanna County without power.

Officials say the wreck happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday along the 100 block of North Main Street in Taylor.

A car crashed into a utility pole, causing the outage.

North Main Avenue was shut down from Chambers Street to Union Street while police investigated.

That stretch of road has since reopened, and power has been restored in the area.

So far, there is no word on what caused the wreck in Taylor.