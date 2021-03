One person was taken to the hospital, and power was knocked out for a couple of hours after a crash in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lackawanna County.

A car hit a utility pole on Main Street in Dickson City around midnight.

Hundreds of homes and businesses lost electricity for about three hours.

Authorities haven't said what caused the wreck in Lackawanna County.