Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Five people were hospitalized Thursday evening after a crash in Lackawanna County.

The crash occurred just after 6pm on Marshwood Road below the intersection with Moosic Lake Road in Olyphant.

Olyphant Police said that the five people who were transported to a regional hospital after the crash had 'various degrees of injuries'.