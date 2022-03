The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Lackawanna County.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed down part of an interstate in Lackawanna County on Sunday.

The crash happened at mile marker 2.5 on Interstate 84 Eastbound near Dunmore.

No injuries were reported and both lanes of Interstate 84 have since reopened in Lackawanna County.