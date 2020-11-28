Crash at the Shoppes at Montage

A pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday afternoon at the Christmas Tree Shop.

Moosic Police say the driver was moving from a handicap spot in front of the Christmas Tree Shop. The driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

The car went over the barriers in front of the store, hitting a pedestrian in the leg with posts from the barrier.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no structural damage to the building.