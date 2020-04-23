Crafting gear at home for those on the job

Two people in Lackawanna County are dedicating their days to making protective equipment for workers on the front lines.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The hum of a 3-D printer is a constant in Jim Sagona's house in Taylor. The 27 year old purchased the printer in January just for fun, not anticipating that a few months later, he'd be supplying much-needed protective gear to health care workers during a global pandemic.

"I never imagined in my wildest dreams I'd be doing this," he said.

Sagona still works from home at his job in construction. In his spare time, he and his 3-D printer have churned out more than 200 face shields, all for health care workers, all for free.

"It's only a little thing that I could do. I mean what they're doing is way more than what I could ever do, so anything that could help them out," Sagona said.

The printer makes two frames about every two hours. Sagona has been making about 20 shields a day.

"I'm also working full time and need to get some hours of sleep in there. So, I'm not always there right when it starts to print but most of the time, I'm pretty much ready to go.

Another makeshift work station can be found inside the Dunmore home of Lynn Gavin.

In between work for her regular job at the University of Scranton, Gavin has been sewing masks for anyone who needs one.

"If I'm not working, if I'm not cooking supper, or if I'm not cleaning the house, I'm doing mask," Gavin said.

She's made more than 600 so far and collected more than $2,000 in donations, which will be put toward the weekly food giveaways hosted by Friends of the Poor and Family to Family.

Gavin received a particularly generous donation from Riccardo's Supermarket in Dunmore after she made masks for all of the workers there.

"I just did a small deed for them and yet they turned around and did a huge deed for the two groups that are feeding so many people."