Craft fair raises money for Lackawanna County fire company

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Signs of the season were all around Sunday including at a fundraiser for a fire company in Lackawanna County.
Taylor Fire Rescue held a fall craft fair fundraiser today along Union Street in the borough.
There was a little something for everyone with crafts, food, a bake sale, and basket raffles.
Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 that this fundraiser will help raise money for building equipment and apparatus upgrades necessary to help the volunteer fire company continue to serve the community in Lackawanna County.