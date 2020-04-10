Craft fair raises money for Lackawanna County fire company

Signs of the season were all around Sunday including at a fundraiser for a fire company in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Signs of the season were all around Sunday including at a fundraiser for a fire company in Lackawanna County.

Taylor Fire Rescue held a fall craft fair fundraiser today along Union Street in the borough.

There was a little something for everyone with crafts, food, a bake sale, and basket raffles.