Cracking down on electronics in school

SCRANTON, Pa. — When students in the Scranton School District return to class next month they'll be leaving something behind.
Under a new district policy, personal devices, including cell phones, must be kept either in a locker or in a student's backpack.
They cannot be used on school property, on school buses, or at any school-sponsored activity.
Any device needed for learning purposes will be provided by the district.
This new rule goes into effect on the first day of school, which is September 6 in Scranton.
