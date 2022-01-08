x
Lackawanna County

Cracking down on electronics in school

The announcement came about one month until the school year begins.

SCRANTON, Pa. — When students in the Scranton School District return to class next month they'll be leaving something behind.

Under a new district policy, personal devices, including cell phones, must be kept either in a locker or in a student's backpack.

They cannot be used on school property, on school buses, or at any school-sponsored activity.

Any device needed for learning purposes will be provided by the district.

This new rule goes into effect on the first day of school, which is September 6 in Scranton.

