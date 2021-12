As people get ready to spend the holiday with family, many are getting tested for COVID-19.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — COVID-19 testing facilities are gearing up for a busy few days.

Lots of people are planning to get tested before their holiday gatherings.

Newswatch16's Elizabeth Worthington visited a rapid testing site at Absolute Genomics in Mayfield early Wednesday morning.

The address is 1300 Old Plank Road #400, Mayfield, PA 18433. It opens at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone can walk in to get tested.