Surge in COVID cases causing backups at auto service centers

If you are planning to have your car serviced for winter or just an annual tune-up anytime soon, be prepared to wait.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Winter is a busy time for auto service shops, this season is already posing a bit of a challenge.

A surge in COVID-19 cases and labor shortages, in general, are keeping key workers off the clock, like mechanics and technicians.

"It's been a struggle at times. We usually run with seven technicians when we are fully staffed. We are currently running with four but we are keeping up. It's just the way it is now I guess, you know," said Kevin Gardner, Steve Shannon Tire & Auto Center manager.

Gardner says despite being down a few workers, the business has been doing a good job of not overbooking to keep wait times down for tune-ups and winter fixes.

However, shortages of certain car parts have created minor backups.

"A lot of people understand that there is a shortage of products. At that point, we had a lot of people call and order tires. If we had them or not we would put them away. If we didn't have them we order them and just follow through," he said.

Auto techs say between labor and supply shortages, the key right now is to be patient as everyone is trying their best.

Ronald Fallow is a mechanic at Tire Choice Auto Service Centers in Dunmore.

He inspects the vehicles and says the place could use a few more technicians who can do the same.

Wait times vary from service to service but customers have been understanding.

"It's hard to get help and laborers and it's hard with the COVID going on right now. It's just been a real tough season but we are running strong, we are here to help everyone. We are going to do the best we can," said Fallow.

Auto service managers want to offer a tip, if you need your vehicle serviced call ahead to see if it's best to bring it in that day or to make a future appointment.