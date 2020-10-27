COVID cases in both Lackawanna County Prison and District Attorney's office

The prison is in lockdown after eight inmates tested positive for the virus.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lackawanna County report coronavirus cases in the county prison and in the District Attorney's office.

Prison officials say they are following protocols to stop the spread.

Meanwhile, someone in the DA's office has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ten county employees who came in contact with the infected person are in quarantine at home.

DA Mark Powell says his office is running normally.