SCRANTON, Pa. — Most of the schools in the Scranton School District will be going virtual for the next two days.

Only two, Prescott and Robert Morris, will remain open for in-person classes.

The state department of health recommends schools close when the amount of COVID cases reaches five percent or more, which is the case for most Scranton schools right now.