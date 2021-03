Hometown Health Care in Covington Township previously postponed its clinic because of delays in getting the vaccine. It will now happen on Saturday, March 6.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic that had been postponed in Lackawanna County has been rescheduled for this weekend.

Hometown Health Care of NEPA in Covington Township had to postpone its clinic because of delays in getting the vaccine.

They were notified that the delayed shipment was coming at the end of the week, and now the clinic will be held on Saturday, March 6.