COVID-19 testing: Who offers the quickest results?

Testing delays for COVID-19 have been a problem for months. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington experienced that first-hand.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a story I wish I had done before I knew I needed it: What COVID-19 testing centers in Lackawanna County get your results back the fastest?

I was tested in the beginning of July at Medicus Urgent Care in Dunmore; no appointment necessary, I just walked in and said I had symptoms.

It took 8 days to get my results back. The people I spoke with at the urgent care said it was out of their control. They just send the testing sample to Lab Corp and then out of their hands.

Last week, Dr. Rachel Levine said those national companies, such as Lab Corp, are experiencing the most delays..as the labs are flooded with patients in hot spot states like Florida and Arizona.

Express Urgent Care in Scranton seems to be experiencing the same problem. When I called today, the receptionist said it's been taking about a week and a half for results to come back.

Geisinger has been getting results back in about 72 hours, for the most part.

Rite Aid's website says it could take anywhere from 2 to 7 days, but if it takes longer to send an email.

CVS's website has a message on the homepage saying..."due to extremely high demand, our laboratory partners are backlogged. Please allow 6 to 10 days for results."