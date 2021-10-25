COVID-19 still scaring some trick-or-treaters

Businesses report only a slight improvement in Halloween sales since last year.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — COVID-19 is still affecting Halloween fun but in a different way this year.

At Taney's Costume Shop in Scranton, essentials for the holiday have been in short supply.

"Half of my Halloween order is on backorder, and about two-thirds of that isn't going to be shipped at all," said Craig Friedman, owner.

Friedman told Newswatch 16 his business last year was terrifying. This year has been a bit better, indicating a Halloween that's more like what we're used to.

"Adults going to parties is picking up a lot from last year but not like it was two years ago. Kids are still not quite back yet; they're keeping it simple. I don't know if parents are taking them trick or treating or not," said Friedman.

Candace McColligan of South Abington Township hopes they do.

"There's always a line of kids, and some of them don't even come in. They get too scared," said McColligan.

She and her family pull out all the stops at their home near Clarks Summit. And this year, they're going back to their traditional format of an indoor haunted house.

"Last year, we did it in the yard, and it was really challenging. We had wind issues, and things would get blown over, and people could see what was coming. Inside you can create a lot of shadows and the strobe lights and everything," said McColligan.

McColligan told Newswatch 16 some may still keep their distance.