COVID-19 rapid testing site opens in downtown Scranton

Lackawanna County Commissioners along with other agencies opened a free COVID-19 testing site at The Steamtown Movie Theater.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There are no movie stars on the silver screen, but The Steamtown Movie Theater is acting as a COVID-19 testing site in downtown Scranton.

Free, rapid COVID-19 tests are available inside the building on Lackawanna Avenue.

"I am very glad that they opened this location because for you to get testing, it's very hard. Most places are packed and they can't handle it anymore," said Lena Ferris, Dunmore.

Lackawanna County Commissioners along with the Department of Health and Human Services opened this testing clinic with help from Interim HealthCare, a home health and healthcare staffing service agency.

The testing site is part of a safety plan. Lackawanna County declared a state of emergency late last month in response to rising cases and concern over the omicron variant.

"I tested positive about 15, 14 days ago and by being positive, I was unable to have my granddaughters and family to our house for dinner. I was tied up in the house for the last 11 days. When I saw this, the county was offering this, I came down, I think it's the first day and I got the really good news that I am negative. I am ready to go home and celebrate," said Marty Lawler, Carbondale.

For this specific testing center in downtown Scranton, you will need to fill out a form first. You cannot walk in to get a test.

A few people who stopped by the clinic didn't know you needed to make an appointment.

"I don't know. I mean Danny, you can get tested another day. Me, I mean when I go back to work I can get tested on Wednesday. They do it once a week and it wasn't for every employee, it was only for those not vaccinated so I wasn't eligible. It wasn't until enough people complained and now we can all get tested," said Annette Cunnius, Scranton.

The free, rapid COVID-19 testing clinic at The Steamtown Movie Theater will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.