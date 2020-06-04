COVID-19 crisis creates shortage of some electronics

Laptops and tablets are in high demand as people work and learn from home.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The worry over coronavirus has many of us working from home, but tech experts said there is a nationwide shortage of devices, including laptops.

Manufacturers are trying to make more, fast.

"We are seeing a lot of customers who need laptops and desktops both, to be honest with you, for work-from-home situations. So a lot of customers who have maybe not turned on their computers in a little bit and need adapters on top of the technology itself," said Maura Azzarelli of Best Buy in Dickson City.

Schools are closed indefinitely in Pennsylvania.

Kids are home, many of them learning online, and kids' tablets are flying off shelves, according to Azzarelli.

"I think parents are trying anything they can possibly do at this point to keep their kids active and engaged at home, and technology is the best way to do that at this point."

Stores like Best Buy are offering service where you can order ahead of time and pick up your purchases curbside, so you do not have to go into the store.

If you order a specific laptop, computer, or tablet, you may need to be prepared to wait a while before you get your hands on one.

"We're trying the best we can to get the inventory in that we can, but mostly our website is the best way to try to get it with shipping because whatever store closest to you has it in stock is able to package it up and ship it directly to you."