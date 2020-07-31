Back home after a long battle with coronavirus

After a lengthy battle with COVID-19, a woman from Lackawanna County is back home, and asking for pizza!

DUNMORE, Pa. — Louise Jones from Dunmore spent the last leg of her recovery at Forest City Nursing Home in Susquehanna county. The 83 year old asked that Newswatch 16 be there when she could finally go home.

"I thank God that he has brought me this far," said Jones. "Since March 20, I have been very sick."

Jones has quite the recovery story. She's been battling COVID-19 since the spring. She spent weeks recovering at two area hospitals, ending her medical stay at Forest City Nursing Home in Susquehanna County.

"When I first came, I couldn't even sit up or do anything. I had to be fed and they laid me in bed. That's how I would be until morning. so I've come a long way."

Louise's daughter Leslie Griffin and her dog Riley greeted her mother as she walked out of the nursing home.

Leslie says her mom is a fighter and she's so happy to finally take her home.

"I cried just like she did. I guess because I almost lost her, you know? So having her walk out and sit in her car is really great. I am happy to have her back," Griffin said.

Jones was put on a ventilator and was unable to talk at the beginning of her battle with COVID. Her memory of the last few months is a little foggy.

"I don't remember too much. I know I was at Mercy Hospital for quite some time and then I went to acute medical therapy at Wilkes-Barre General and they were very nice and kind to me also."

Now that the worst is behind this Dunmorean, she wants to say thank you to all medical staff at each facility for taking such good care of her. She is ready to spend some much needed time with her children and grandchildren and when it comes to dinner, she's calling the shots.