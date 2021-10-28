Courting candidates at job fair at PNC Field

With so many businesses short on workers, people looking for a new job can afford to be picky.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Usually, at a job fair, the employees are the ones trying to sell themselves as qualified candidates.

But these days, it's often the other way around.

"You really don't have to try that hard to get a job right now. Everybody wants to hire you," said Gabrielle Mitchell from Scranton.

Mitchell spent part of her afternoon getting wooed by employers desperate to fill open positions.

"They make me really want to work for them!" she laughed.

Lackawanna County held a job fair at PNC Field in Moosic. There were more than 50 employers here looking to fill more than 1,700 positions.

Haley Bednash was hoping free snacks and high pay rates would help attract prospective employees to her table.

"I feel like I'm in sales. I feel like I'm constantly - not fighting, but it's always like a war with other companies, especially in this industry. Like, we offer benefits, we offer PTO, we have full and part-time, whatever you want to work."

Bednash works for Help At Home, a personal care service in Scranton. The business is hoping to hire about 20 new people.

"We have a lot of great clients that are just looking for caregivers. And we hate to say no. But when it comes down to it, we are just looking for the staff to get in their homes and take care of them. It's heartbreaking but with these events, we hope to do better."

The job fair played host to candidates of all ages. Christine Fitzpatrick is an MBA student looking for a full-time job.