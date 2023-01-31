Couple facing child abuse charges in Lackawanna County

Christopher Finkler and Roberta Shay of Susquehanna County face charges related to endangering the welfare of children.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A couple is facing charges after allegedly abusing their adopted children.

According to Scranton Police, Christopher Finkler and Roberta Shay locked the teens in their rooms for long periods of time.

One of the children told investigators he was locked inside a dog cage.

The teens also told police they were given food in a bucket and punished by not being allowed to bathe after they tried to run away.

Finkler and Shay are charged with endangering the welfare of children in Lackawanna County.