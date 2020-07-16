Could a Newswatch crew visit all 23 Scranton parks?

Amanda Eustice and Mike McGavin took the Scranton Parks Passport challenge.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a new program from the city of Scranton to make visiting parks an activity.

It's called the Scranton Parks Passport and officials in the city said it'll be hard to visit them all in one day.

Photographer Mike McGavin and I found out how difficult it really is.

We started our journey by picking up our passport at the Weston Field House.

On each of the pages in the passport, you'll find a different park with an address.

Now to keep track of which parks you have been to and which ones you haven't, there is a page with circles on it.

"You cut out the circles, stamp them on there, and hashtag it, and send it, said Brian Fallon, Parks and Recreation Director. "The mayor's office and her staff will take care of it and post the pictures."

The first thing was to figure out where all the parks are located.

We started in north Scranton visiting Weston Park.

From there we visited Sunset Islands where we took a picture there.

Then we went to Jim Crowley Recreation Site and I went down the slide.

Finally, it was time for some dinner so we stopped at Woodlawn Islands to have a bite.

Next, we went to Fellows Park, Allen Park, and then Powderly Park.

Those three parks are located on Main Avenue and are just nice spaces to sit and relax.

After that, we went to Mclain Park and Tripp Park.

There we played some basketball and then we visited Duffy Park and posed with the statue.

Robinson, Jackson Terrace, James P. Connors, Chic Feldman Field, and Sturgis Park were the last ones we were able to enjoy.

Throughout our time at each park, we made it a habit to stop and enjoy what each park had to offer.

And while we tried to visit all the parks in one day, the main goal of the Scranton Park Passport is just to encourage people to get out.

"We want to get people to come out and exercise and focus on more than just the negativity of the thing," said Fallon.

We made it to 18 out of the 23 parks.

It took us four hours and while we didn't finish it was still a lot of fun.