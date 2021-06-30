Cosby's overturned conviction worries Women's Resource Center director

The Executive Director says the decision is a blow to the Me Too movement that rose out of Cosby's arrest.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Bill Cosby's arrest for sexual assault outside of Philadelphia had all eyes on Pennsylvania's courts back in 2015.

They're looking again, as the highest court in the Commonwealth has now decided to overturn Cosby's conviction.

The former comedian has been released from prison after serving only two of his three to ten-year sentence.

"Then for him not to be held accountable, really has an effect on other victims," said Peg Ruddy, Women's Resource Center of NEPA in Scranton Executive Director.

Ruddy is worried about the potential fallout from the Supreme Court's decision.

Justices decided that the court must acknowledge an agreement Cosby had with a previous prosecutor and that Cosby only admitted to certain alleged crimes because he believed he wouldn't be charged.

The court also condemned the prosecution's use of testimony from some of Cosby's other accusers.

Justices said it swayed the jury's decision.

"I think where the setback might happen is for those victims of sexual assault out there right now who might be contemplating coming forward and might think, 'why bother?'" said Ruddy.

Ruddy says the decision is a blow to the Me Too movement that rose out of Cosby's arrest.

"What we can do is education and prevention. We go out to all the schools in our area, 7-9th grade, and teach boys and girls about healthy relationships, consent, about a way to be respectful to one another. I think we need to continue to do that and I also think we need to continue to send the message to survivors of sexual assault that it's never their fault," Ruddy said.