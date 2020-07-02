Charges dropped, guilty plea for two former officers

Two accused former correctional officers in Lackawanna County were in court Thursday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former correctional officer in Lackawanna County has pleaded guilty to charges connected to alleged sexual assault of female prisoners, while all charges against another officer were dropped.

James Walsh admitted to harassment on Thursday in county court. He must pay a $500 fine.

Also on Thursday, all charges were dropped against John Shnipes as part of a deal he made with the district attorney in exchange for his resignation as a correctional officer.

Walsh and Shnipes were among seven officers at the Lackawanna County Prison accused of sexually abusing female inmates.