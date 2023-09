A woman in Lackawanna County died Saturday evening

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has confirmed there has been a fatality following the severe storms Saturday evening.

According to Rowland, the woman was brought to Geisinger Community Medical Center from South Abington Townsihp, and was pronounced dead in the emergency room around 9:30pm.

Additional details, including cause of death, have not yet been released.