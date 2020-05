Two women were found dead Sunday in a home along Main Street in Fell Township.

FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The coroner in Lackawanna County says there is no evidence the deaths of two women were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Anne Bischak, 99, and her sister, Stephanie Bischak, 90, were found dead Sunday in a home along Main Street in Fell Township.

A man was taken to the hospital.

Fire officials told Newswatch 16 carbon monoxide poisoning killed the women, but the coroner says that's incorrect.