Coroner concerned that death totals may be underreported

As health officials learn more about the deadly cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, the numbers show many deaths are coming from long term care facilities.

SCRANTON, Pa. — According to numbers released Wednesday from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a little less than half of the COVID deaths in Lackawanna County involved nursing homes. In neighboring Luzerne County, it's even worse; 20 of the 27 deaths reported there were from nursing homes.

State officials have acknowledged that long term care facilities across Pennsylvania have been hit hard in this pandemic.

Across nine different facilities in Lackawanna County, there are 169 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

Lackawanna County coroner Tim Rowland believes the numbers are higher than that.

"I have people calling me and saying, 'the person in the next bed had COVID, can you test my mother, my father? to make sure they didn't have it.'"

The Lackawanna County coroner's office has had 30 coronavirus deaths reported and more than half have been residents at nursing homes in the county.

Rowland, along with fellow coroners across the state, fear that COVID-19 deaths are going to go underreported.

According to state law, coroners are expected to investigate deaths involving a public health crisis, but the Department of Health classifies COVID deaths as natural and is allowing doctors to report coronavirus deaths without contacting the county coroner.

"When the dust settles on this whole pandemic, I would think that the Department of Health would want accurate reporting. I think, it's my opinion, these deaths are going to be underreported," said Rowland.

Rowland says his office is trained in the state's online death record system while administrators and doctors within the hard-hit nursing homes may not be.

Coroners are equipped with COVID tests and are able to help.

"In all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, the coroners investigate. They're the front line for every death investigation in the state. But yet, for this pandemic, the Department of Health chose to go in a different direction."

We reached out to the Department of Health to ask why coroners are not being called to investigate COVID-19 deaths the department has a different interpretation of the law. The Department of Health believes all COVID deaths can be certified by a doctor and officials don't believe there has been an underreporting of deaths.