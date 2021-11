All lanes were closed on Interstate 81 South around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash near the Lackawanna and Susquehanna County line.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. along Interstate 81 South near the Fleetville exit.

Both lanes of Interstate 81 South are closed.

The coroner says a woman was killed.

Investigators have not said how many cars were involved or what led to the deadly wreck.

There's no word on when the stretch of Interstate 81 may be reopening.