Coronavirus stimulus checks are on their way

Economists hope these checks bring a boost in business

DUNMORE, Pa. — Tens of millions of Americans are getting coronavirus stimulus payments this week from the government. Economists hope it provides a much needed jolt to the economy.

People we spoke to in Dunmore said this cash can go a long way. It can help with rent, groceries, and simply getting by, especially in a time when so many businesses have to be closed and so many people have lost their jobs.

In what's typically a busy part of Dunmore, many of the stores along East Drinker Street are now closed.

Residents here are looking forward to a little help from the federal government.

Stimulus checks from the IRS, ranging from $1,200 to $2,4000 dollars, are now being deposited into people's bank accounts.

"Put it aside, just in case, we spend a lot of money on groceries so I think it will help, definitely," Kim Lopez of Olyphant said.

The IRS began depositing the stimulus money over the weekend.

People who make $75,000 or less will be getting $1,200.

Married couples who earn $150,000 or less are getting payments of $2,4000.

People with children will receive an additional $500 per child.

"It'll help me play catch up on some of my old bills too, depending on when it gets here, it will come in handy for the people who have been laid off and all that," Arthur Moore of Dunmore said.

Some businesses here in Dunmore hope people spend part of their stimulus check locally.

"Hopefully people can find a little room their budget to help keep supporting us but I know people are probably behind on bills and everything else," Jon Reckless, owner of Three Jacks Burger Bar, said.

The first to get these stimulus checks are those who filed their tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and received funds through direct deposit. Paper checks will be mailed starting in early May.

Lou Ingargiola, of I&M Wealth Advisors in Dunmore, said this cash could make a big difference as long as people use the money wisely.

"Don't blow it, don't spend it on something frivolous, make sure your basic needs are met, your rent, your utilities, your basics, your food," Ingargiola said.