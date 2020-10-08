Restaurant owners: 25 percent capacity can't last much longer

It's been almost a month since Governor Tom Wolf made the move to reduce capacity inside restaurants to 25 percent.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Signs that read "please do not use this table," at Alfredo's Pizza Cafe in Scranton are becoming a familiar sight to many restaurant goers these days.

When Governor Wolf reduced seating capacity for indoor dining to 25 percent in mid-July, restaurant owners were far from thrilled, but still it was an improvement from the days of red and yellow phases.

"We haven't closed since day one and the first two months. It was me paying the bills with no money coming in," said Terry Holmes, owner of Terry's Diner.

If it weren't for outdoor dining, the causalities in the restaurant industry from the pandemic would likely be much higher.

"50 to 25 percent wasn't a great deal of difference because most of the people are congregating outside and pickup and delivery was still pretty intense," said Don Galacci of Alfredo's Pizza Café.

But what restaurant owners are most concerned about now, is what happens when it gets cold outside, and outdoor dining becomes a lot less attractive.

"Very big concern of mine, because obviously when the weather gets chillier, even when we have some protection with the blinds and such, and we have heaters, but when the nighttime it goes down to the 40s or even the 50s, it's not going to be conducive to sitting outside," Galacci said.

"I'm thinking I only have another six weeks of outside seating before that's gone, so they better up the 25 percent before that period," Holmes said.

Another fear for restaurant owners is what happens if the governor decides to backtrack and increase restrictions once again.

"I think he's hurting a lot of restaurants and I've seen that myself and several have closed in the area and I think if you continually operate at 25 percent, you're going to kill this business," Galacci said.