Coronavirus fears on campus

For students spending a semester abroad, the disease is directing their daily lives as they decide whether to stay or go home.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students at the University of Scranton are being impacted by the coronavirus. So far, one group of study-abroad students has had a scheduled trip cut short.

COVID 19 hasn't shown up in the Keystone State yet, but already, the virus is having an impact here.

At the University of Scranton, an incident management team has been keeping close tabs on the spread of the disease and how it could affect the some 35 five students studying abroad this semester.

"We've told the students studying abroad that should their circumstances change, the university would help them. We don't want to limit their academic progress because of something that's beyond anyone's control," said university official Stan Zygmunt.

A small group of students is enrolled in a program in Italy through Gonzaga University. That program has been canceled and the students are headed home early from what they likely anticipated being the trip of a lifetime.

Back home, their peers feel for them.

"I'd be super-upset about it because it's supposed to be this big experience. But I guess it's better to be safe about the whole situation, but still, it's a bummer," said freshman Marisa Maffei.

"I honestly feel really bad, but I understand why, for all the safety precautions. Like I would be upset, but I think it's best for them, best for everyone involved for them to come back," said freshman Peyton Golowski.

Those students will be able to complete their courses with Gonzaga online.

The University of Scranton has made it clear to all of its student studying abroad that they have the option of coming home and adjusting their coursework as needed.

"A lot of times, when they're taking courses off campus, it's for more electives, not related to their major. So, it could be a continuation of a reader with a university faculty member. It would be something where we would try and work with the students on a case-by-case basis," Zygmunt said.

The university has also prohibited any school-sponsored travel to countries the CDC has assigned a "Level 3" alert. Right now, that includes China and South Korea.

It could decide to prohibit travel to "Level 2" alert countries as well that includes Italy, Iran, and Japan.

The school can't control what students decide to do for spring break but it is encouraging students to stay away from those countries the CDC considers dangerous.