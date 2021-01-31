Coronavirus concerns cancel weekend church services

A church in Olyphant is open for private prayer only, which some parishioners are thankful for.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A church in Lackawanna County was closed Saturday and Sunday due to coronavirus concerns.

Saints Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church announced on Friday that weekend services would be canceled for the safety of their parishioners.

The cancellation came as the pastor awaits results from a COVID-19 test.

The church did open its sanctuary for private prayer.

"There's a few parishioners in there so it's really good that they felt that they could still come to our church and say a few prayers and genuflect and pray for everybody who is going through this," said Lauren Telep, a volunteer parishioner.

Church volunteers say parishioners can view past services on the church website.