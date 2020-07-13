Cornhole tournament raises money for fire company in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A fire company in Lackawanna County had to cancel its biggest fundraiser of the year due to coronavirus concerns.
So Sunday, the Springbrook Volunteer Fire Company put together a cornhole tournament in the hopes of raising some cash.
It was $40 per team or $20 for individual players.
The competition was run by NEPA Cornhole with professional boards, computerized brackets, and pro bags.
"The cow flop is our biggest fundraiser. Not being able to have that, but being able to have this, it means a lot. We run mainly on the fundraising, So to be able to have this at least we have some money coming to help us run the department for the year," said Eric Mclain.
The top two teams in each division walked away with cash and prizes after the tournament in Lackawanna County.