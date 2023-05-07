Cornhole tournament supports scholarship fund in Lackawanna County

All the proceeds of the event in Scranton go toward the Brian H. Swatt Memorial Eagle Scout Scholarship.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A cornhole tournament was held on the grounds of the Lace Works Tap & Grill.

And in addition to the tournament, there was a basket raffle and other bar games.

All the proceeds go toward the Brian H. Swatt Memorial Eagle Scout Scholarship, which awards $1000 in scholarships to two northestern Pa. Eagle Scouts every year.

Brian was a 21-year-old college student from Mayfield who died in a car crash in 2019.

He was very active in the community and with the Eagle Scouts.

Organizers say they're glad to be able to support the scouts.

"Scouting is an incredible program that allows people to grow and learn and become their best selves and, you know, to be able to come out and support and help them with, you know, further endeavors in college education is truly remarkable to see that," said Matt Wheeland, event coordinator.

The tournament was open to all ages.