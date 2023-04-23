Cornhole tournament benefits veterans

DUNMORE, Pa. — A cornhole tournament in Lackawanna County this weekend benefited veterans.
Bags flew at Sherwood Park in Dunmore Saturday to raise money for the work Valhalla Veterans Services does to support veterans' mental health.
"Our organization is here to help the people that were brave enough to run towards danger, and if you were brave enough to run towards danger, then you should be able brave enough to ask for help," said Eric Darling, Valhalla Veterans Services.
The event also included a craft fair.
A good portion of the vendors that attended are veterans, active military, or first responders.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.