Cornhole tournament benefits fire department in Lackawanna County

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A little competition, all to help raise money for a fire department in Lackawanna County.
Old Forge Fire Department joined forces with NEPA Cornhole on Sunday for a tournament at Revello's Pizza.
44 teams across three divisions competed for the chance to win a top prize of $250.
Fire officials say it means a lot to have the support of the community.
"Our community has always supported us. This is just one more example of all the ways that they come out and help us. We love that they're here to help us for the community. So yeah, we're just really, really excited today that they can offer to help us with this," said Brittni Williams, Treasurer, Old Forge Fire Department.
Revello's provided pizza and drinks for the players. The cornhole tournament also featured live music in Old Forge.
