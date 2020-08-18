Life sentence for man convicted of Scranton woman's murder

Cornelius Mapson was found guilty by a judge in June.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man convicted of murder in the death of a Scranton woman has been sentenced to life in prison.

Nina Gatto was killed inside her home on Kennedy Street in Scranton on April 20, 2018.

Cornelius Mapson was sentenced Monday to life in prison on the first-degree murder charge, along with 20 to 40 years on the additional charges of third-degree murder and conspiracy charges.

Gatto was working with police to help convict Mapson of drug charges.

When Mapson learned Gatto's identity, he and the others injected her with a lethal amount of fentanyl at her home in Scranton and held her mouth and nose closed while she overdosed.