Cooper's Seafood House offering 1948 prices to celebrate anniversary

The restaurant is also raising money for St. Joseph's Center by raffling off prizes.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The calendar may say 2023, but the menu this week at Cooper's Seafood House says 1948.

The Cooper family is taking a trip back in time, rolling back prices to what they were the year the restaurant opened to celebrate 75 years in business.

"My father would be elated. He'd be 106 today; today's his birthday," Jack Cooper said.

"He didn't know what he was getting into. He was 31 years old, just back from the war," Mark Cooper said.

For the second, third, and fourth generations, working here is just part of growing up as a Cooper.

"Me and my brothers started working at the age of 11," Jack said.

"Every time we wanted to go on a date, somebody had to work, which was usually me or Jack," Mark said.

"I was just born right into it. I've been here my whole life. Then I started working here when I was 15," Mara Cooper said.

"It's pretty much all I know. It's all I've ever done. I've never done anything but working for our family, working with our family. And I love it. I really do," Ryan Cooper said.

One of the ingredients in the Cooper family's recipe for success is serving the community more than just seafood.

This anniversary celebration also doubles as a fundraiser for St. Joseph's Center, which helps kids and adults with disabilities.

"As a parent, I would say thank you to everybody in the community for everything that you guys do," Chrissy Thomas said. "The life skills that St. Joe's has given to Joseph so that he can live independently as well as the other residents, it means the world to us."

"It's just absolutely incredible the community support that we have in this area. All for Go Joe 26 coming up this summer!" said Jo Ann Verduce, director of development at St. Joseph's Center.

For the last couple of weeks, Cooper's has been selling tickets for dozens of basket raffles. This week, you can still buy tickets, place bids on auction items, and enter to win prizes, including a cruise to the Caribbean donated by Travelworld.

"We actually set a goal of $25,000 to donate to St. Joe's, and we met that goal last week, so we're already past it," Katie Hughes said.

The celebration wraps up on Friday with a big party at Cooper's. For more information, visit the restaurant's Facebook page.