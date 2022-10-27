Condemned motel leaves more than 12 homeless

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin spoke with those who say they have nowhere else to go.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, more than a dozen people are now without a home after being told to leave a motel because of an oil spill.

"I heard a boom boom boom at the door, and I'm like, 'what is this,'" said Jason Egroff.

Egroff woke up to firefighters pounding on his and other residents' doors after an oil spill at Motel 81.

According to residents, the spill happened because of a missing copper pipe in the basement of the building.

Once the spill was under control Egroff and others were told to get out.

He says the owner of the motel didn't offer them any assistance.

"No notice, no sympathy, no we are gonna do this for you, he's got a bunch of homeless people here now, it's insane," Egroff said.

"We always pay our rent on time, we never have any miss, and yet this is how we've been treated," added Guy Turner.

Turner and Kathleen Collins have been staying at Motel 81 for the last few months.

Now that the building is condemned, they have nowhere else to go.

"I was in the room crying a half an hour forty-five minutes ago. I have nowhere else to go. I don't wanna live like this," Collins said.

"It has been nerve-racking because they keep on telling us, well, the police are gonna come and pull us out, force us out, so we are just hanging in there," Turner added.

We reached out to the Motel owner, who said the building is condemned and that, to his knowledge, no people were on or staying on the property.

Residents who wished to remain anonymous say that isn't true.

"The owner was here, and my husband went up to him and asked him, what are you gonna do for us? This is your problem, and he says there's nothing we can do. It's not our problem. It's your problem. You gotta find a place to stay," a resident said.

We did reach out to Scott Township police to see if anything was being done for the residents still staying at the property but did not get a response.