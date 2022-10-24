Community voices concerns on Scranton school consolidation plan

Parents, teachers, and students voiced their concerns Monday night at West Scranton Intermediate School over the recent school consolidation plan.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens showed up representing all three elementary centers at Monday night's public hearing to voice their concerns about the uncertain future of their neighborhood schools.

"And the only thing I have left to say is save John Adams; thank you for your time," said Evelynn Brunson, John Adams Elementary student.

John Adams fourth grader Evelynn Brunson joined parents and teachers speaking against the Scranton School District's recent announcement to close three of the city's 10 elementary schools.

The meeting took place in the West Scranton Intermediate School auditorium.

Teacher Carla Stackhouse told the board how this plan could disrupt students who are finally getting comfortable being back in the classroom.

"Closing Adams will cause already marginalized families to be further removed and isolated from their children's education. It will cause a void, and nothing grows in a void," said Carla Stackhouse, teacher at John Adams.

The plan calls for the closure of John Adams, Charles Sumner, and William Prescott Elementary Schools. They would all be consolidated into other area schools.

This would displace more than 600 students, according to school reports. A number Marcia Johnson says is too big to be spread out into other schools.

"Isaac Tripp, this year, Phys Ed teachers have two full classes three days a week in their gym, which is not big enough for two classes at a time. Imagine teaching 56 kids in one gymnasium 56," said Johnson, Physical Education Teacher.

School staff like Margie Holmes are fed up with the district's constant changes and says it is only hurting the students.

"I'm tired of hearing this; everything keeps taking away from our kids; when are we going to put them first? How do you justify putting 26 or 27 kindergarten students in a classroom when you took preschool away from them," said Holmes, teacher at Isaac Tripp.

A final decision from the school board on their financial recovery plan and the future of those three elementary schools is not expected until March of next year.