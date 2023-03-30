Concern after teens allegedly flash gun in Scranton

Three teenagers were arrested for allegedly flashing a gun at kids behind Scranton Prep's Loyola Field.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Student-athletes were back on the practice field just a day after three teenagers were arrested for allegedly flashing a gun at kids on the same field.

The incident allegedly took place behind Scranton Prep's Loyola Field Wednesday afternoon.

The field was being used by students at the time.

Janice Robinson's granddaughter goes to prep, she says the situation is concerning.

"It's scary. It's the world we live in. with everything that's happened it seems that once something happens it just snowballs," Robinson said.

Scranton Prep's principal says there will be increased security following the incident.

All three teenagers face charges.