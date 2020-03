LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Free lunch was provided to hospital workers in Scranton today. Employees from Quandel Construction dropped off 150 meals to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. The lunches were provided by Caravia Fresh Foods in Clarks Summit. Quandel employees say they wanted to say 'thank you' for all of the hard work being done by medical professionals at the hospital in Scranton.