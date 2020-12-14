Businesses get creative to attract customers

Company donating igloos to restaurants in need of outdoor dining space

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With empty dining rooms across Pennsylvania for the next three weeks, restaurant owners are finding themselves pivoting yet again.

"It's been a very difficult time, to say the least. We've been trying our best. We try to do the best we can with takeout, but it does become very overwhelming without being able to have our dining room open," said Briana Canaveri of Colarusso's in Clarks Summit.

Colarusso's doesn't have a way for folks to eat outside, so the pizza place and several other restaurants in Lackawanna County are trying something different this month.

Igloo Rendezvous in Lackawanna County is donating some heated inflatable igloos to restaurants, so they're able to offer some outdoor dining.

"I feel like the igloo can really help bring in business and make people feel comfortable eating with their families outside," Canaveri added.

The igloos will move around to at least half a dozen spots throughout the county through the end of the month.

City Market & Cafe in Clarks Summit is one of them.

"I think it's really neat. I think the idea of it will also bring people out. They want to check out the igloos. They want to eat something different," said owner Christy Cole.

Cole said anything different to help bring in some revenue during this time could be a big help.