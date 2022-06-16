Commuters turning to electric skateboards

Gas prices have people getting creative with their day-to-day travels. A retailer in Lackawanna County is seeing a spike in electric skateboard sales.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Rising gas prices have many thinking of alternative ways to get around. The Ski Shack in Moosic started selling a one-wheel electric skateboard in 2020 and is now seeing an increase in sales.

"I would say this past year, especially within the last few months as we've seen gas prices rising here, more people are becoming interested in this becoming a means of transportation, not just a hobby," said owner Melissa Roberts.

"You're seeing it really starting to grow in popularity. You're having lots of college kids looking for them as a way to get around campus," Carey Roberts added.

Ski Shack received a delivery of the Onewheel on Thursday. Owner Melissa Roberts unboxed one to show Newswatch 16, but they won't be around for long; customers will soon pick up this delivery.

"We had people pre-buy them, and they've been on a waiting list for months waiting for them, so they are finally in. We got another batch in today, and we are expecting to get more tomorrow, but we get them like every other week because we can't seem to get them on the shelves," Melissa said.

Her husband Carey rides one all around the area. He tells us a single charge can take you through all sorts of terrain with decent mileage. Speeds reach up to 20 miles per hour.

"You get about a 90-minute charge that will give you a full charge on the battery, and with this model will give you a 20-mile range," Carey said.

Before riders hit the sidewalk with one of these, staff at the Ski Shack make sure to give them a demo.

"We will actually take you and get you started on the board, show you the basic principles, and get you riding. I've had riders, including myself, where it is scary at first because you're like, 'Can an electronic get me from point A to point B safely?'"

Melissa says Ski Shack is the only retailer in our area to sell these electric skateboards. There are several models with prices starting at $1,000.